Iranian universities rise up to support expelled pro-Palestinian students in US, Europe

Allameh Tabatabaei, Science and Technology, Shahid Beheshti, Shiraz and Tehran are some of the world-renowned universities that have offered tuition-free scholarships to the students who have been fired for denouncing the months-long Israeli genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip that have so far left around 35,000 Palestinians dead.

The dean of the Tehran-based Shahid Beheshti University said, “We accept students who have been expelled from European and American universities for protesting against the Zionists.”

“We have considered scholarships for these students that fully cover the cost of education, dormitory and accommodation,” he added.

Tehran’s Science and Technology (Elm-o Sanat) University also announced it accepts the pro-Palestinian US students “with the conditions and facilities they had in their own country.”

The head of Shiraz University Mohammad Moazzeni slammed the harsh crackdown on the students by the police at the US and European universities, saying, “The autocratic behavior shows the collapse of global arrogance.”

The offer comes as the police have arrested hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators as the demonstrations have rocked US and European universities.