Shamkhani: Iran to use its capacities for regional development

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said in a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart that Iran has many scientific, technical and transit potentials and can cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in these fields.

Ali Shamkhani, who is in the Indian capital to attend a regional security conference, held talks with Secretary of Kygyzstan’s Security Council Marat Imankulov Wednesday afternoon.

In this bilateral meeting, Shamkhani stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries that are in the same region. He said the Islamic Republic of Iran can and is willing to use its capacities for the development and growth of the region.

Referring to the developments in Afghanistan and the West’s plot to destabilize the region, Shamkhani stressed the need for all regional countries to help the Afghan people and deal with destabilizing factors.

He expressed hope that Iran and Kyrgyzstan would further cooperate in this regard.

Imankulov also underscored the importance of bilateral relations with Iran, saying the two sides should expand cooperation, especially regarding regional security.

“We have good facilities in the field of agriculture and renewable energy that we can use in our relations,” he said.