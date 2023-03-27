Iranian security chief: Iran and Qatar must watch out for plot to divide them   

Ali Shamkhani said Tehran and Doha need to be vigilant and foil the plot.

Shamkhani was speaking in a meeting with Qatar’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khulaifi in Tehran on Monday.

Iran’s top security official also pointed to the good ties between Iran and Qatar, saying, “It is necessary to improve the level of trade and commercial cooperation and joint infrastructure projects by removing the existing obstacles”. Shamkahni noted that in line with President Ebrahim Raisi’s policy of expanding ties with neighbors, Iran’s top priority is to expand cooperation with neighboring nations in all fields.

He added that Iran sees no limits on the expansion of relations with its neighbors.

He further thanked the Qatari government’s efforts to further regional and international affairs.

Shamkhani said the brotherly and constructive ties between Tehran and Doha can serve as a role-model for other countries.

The Qatari deputy foreign minister for regional affairs also welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize their diplomatic relations.

Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khulaifi said the agreement is an important step toward boosting stability and security in the region.

He noted that a top priority of Qatar’s foreign policy is to expand ties with Iran in all areas.