Qatar releases 8 Iranian sailors jailed for trespassing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Sailor

The Iranian Judiciary's deputy for human rights and international affairs says 8 Iranian sailors who had been jailed in Qatar were freed by the country.

Kazem Ghariabadi says the sailors returned to Iran via the Shiraz Airport in southern Iran.

Gharibadi added that the sailors were released by Qatar after efforts by the Ministry of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran and by the Iranian Embassy in Doha.

Many Iranian sailors unwittingly trespass into the territorial waters of neighboring countries due to storms and similar reasons when they are at sea.

The sailors are mainly from Iran’s southern provinces such as Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan.

