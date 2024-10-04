Iran’s president hails ‘fruitful’ Qatar visit, raises hopes frozen assets to be released

President Pezeshkian said one of the key events was a joint meeting between Arab foreign ministers and Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi, which facilitated constructive discussions on regional issues, including the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Iranian president emphasized the productive nature of the talks, noting that grievances and disagreements were transformed into mutual understandings, paving the way for continued cooperation.

The visit also included fruitful discussions between Iran’s ministers of sports and energy, and the president of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, with their Qatari counterparts, he noted.

The Iranian president also mentioned ‘successful negotiations’ regarding releasing Iran’s foreign currency reserves in Qatar’s central bank, saying “good understandings were made in this regard.”

The meetings resulted in six agreements, which are scheduled to be finalized during the upcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran.

Highlighting the broader goals of the visit, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran aims to foster unity and solidarity in all its international engagements.

He also stated that discussions with leaders and officials from other countries during the trip focused on regional concerns, aiming to develop a unified perspective and voice among neighboring countries.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the region can be steered towards peace and security, fostering unity among Islamic countries.