Iran, Qatar stress joint efforts to end Israeli crimes against Palestinians

By IFP Media Wire
Pezeshkian Qatari Emir

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have stressed the need for concerted attempts to end Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

In a phone conversation with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian called for more diplomatic and political cooperation among Muslim nations to pressure the Israeli regime into halting its crimes and oppression against the defenseless people of Gaza and to restore peace in the region.

Pezeshkian also congratulated the Eid al-Adha to the people and government of Qatar, wishing them prosperity.

For his part, the emir reciprocated the Eid greetings and said that the Muslim world is facing a difficult and sensitive situation now. He urged more cooperation to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.

He also expressed hope that direct consultations between Tehran and Doha would lead to deeper relations and help achieve common goals.

