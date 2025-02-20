Iran’s Leader puts premium on enhancing ties with neighbors

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran on Wednesday, describing the Persian Gulf nation as a “friendly and brotherly” country.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised efforts by the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to strengthen ties with neighboring states, as exemplified by the Qatari emir’s visit.

He expressed hope that the agreements made during the visit would be beneficial for both nations, enabling them to fulfill their neighborly duties more than ever before.

The Leader also addressed US policies toward Iran and the wider region, asserting that “there is no difference between the presidents of the United States.”

The Leader pointed to Iran’s funds recently unfrozen and transferred from South Korea to Qatar, noting that the US is the main obstacle preventing their return to Iran.

He said the Islamic Republic expected Qatar not to succumb to US pressure.

“If we were in Qatar’s position, we would ignore pressures from Washington and return the assets. We still expect such an action from Qatar,” he stated.

Sheikh Tamim expressed appreciation for Iran’s support of the oppressed people around the world, saying that Iran’s unwavering backing of the Palestinians “will never be forgotten.”

He highlighted the difficult conditions in the region, stating that the situation necessitates increased cooperation among regional countries.

The Emir also mentioned agreements between Iran and Qatar, including a contract for the construction of an underwater tunnel connecting the two countries and the activation of their joint commission.

He expressed optimism that the volume of economic exchanges will increase in the near future.