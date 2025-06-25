Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran spox: Attack on Al Udeid not an act against Qatar

By IFP Media Wire
Esmael baghaei

The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded to the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) statement by saying that the strike on Qatar’s Al Udeid base was an act of legitimate self-defense in response to US aggression against Iran, and should in no way be interpreted as an action against the friendly and brotherly nation of Qatar.

On Wednesday, Esmail Baqaei, in response to questions from journalists regarding the emergency meeting of PGCC foreign ministers and their statement about Iran’s defensive strike on the US base at Al Udeid, said:
“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s action in targeting the American Al Udeid base was carried out under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter as an exercise of its inherent right to self-defense, in response to the United States’ act of aggression on June 21, 2025, which violated Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

On Monday night, June 23, following the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Iran launched a missile strike on the American base at Al Udeid in Qatar. After the attack, Baqaei reiterated that the operation was not aimed at the friendly nation of Qatar.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also thanked Arab and Islamic countries for expressing solidarity with Iran and for their firm stance in condemning the US and Israeli violations of Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to strengthen understanding and cooperation among regional countries to ensure endogenous security and stability.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to maintaining and expanding a policy of good neighborliness and friendly relations with all Persian Gulf states, including Qatar.

He also expressed appreciation for the PGCC’s position on halting Israeli aggression against Iran and condemning the ongoing crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks