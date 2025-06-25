Iran spox: Attack on Al Udeid not an act against Qatar

On Wednesday, Esmail Baqaei, in response to questions from journalists regarding the emergency meeting of PGCC foreign ministers and their statement about Iran’s defensive strike on the US base at Al Udeid, said:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s action in targeting the American Al Udeid base was carried out under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter as an exercise of its inherent right to self-defense, in response to the United States’ act of aggression on June 21, 2025, which violated Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

On Monday night, June 23, following the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Iran launched a missile strike on the American base at Al Udeid in Qatar. After the attack, Baqaei reiterated that the operation was not aimed at the friendly nation of Qatar.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also thanked Arab and Islamic countries for expressing solidarity with Iran and for their firm stance in condemning the US and Israeli violations of Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to strengthen understanding and cooperation among regional countries to ensure endogenous security and stability.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to maintaining and expanding a policy of good neighborliness and friendly relations with all Persian Gulf states, including Qatar.

He also expressed appreciation for the PGCC’s position on halting Israeli aggression against Iran and condemning the ongoing crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank.