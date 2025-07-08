Iranian Armed Forces chief, Qatari defense official discuss regional security, bilateral ties

General Mousavi praised Qatar as a close and friendly nation, expressing appreciation for Doha’s firm stance in condemning recent aggressions against Iran. He also acknowledged Qatar’s continued support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting Iran’s position during the recent 12-day conflict, General Mousavi stated that Iran’s legitimacy and defensive actions were supported by Muslims and freedom-seekers worldwide, revealing the disregard of international norms by the US and Israel.

He emphasized that US forces fully backed Israel with intelligence and logistics, yet Iran’s military stood firm against aggression and responded decisively with full force.

Al Attiyah extended condolences for the martyrdom of General Bagheri and other commanders, reiterating Qatar’s condemnation of Israeli attacks.

He stressed that Qatar would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for war and reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and peaceful solutions.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral military and defense cooperation moving forward.