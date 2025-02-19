President Pezeshkian: Neighbors can take steps towards regional security

On Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, in Tehran, President Pezeshkian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran pursues the development of relations in all political, economic, cultural, military, and security fields with neighboring countries and the region.

Pezeshkian, referring to his discussions with the Emir of Qatar in Tehran, added that important decisions were made regarding bilateral issues to develop and deepen relations and open new avenues for cooperation. The Emir of Qatar also stressed the need to create new cooperation opportunities between Tehran and Doha.

President Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that regional countries can take steps towards maintaining stability and security in the region based on good neighborliness and constructive interaction.

He emphasized that both sides also reiterated their respect for the territorial integrity of Syria and the participation of all Syrians in determining their own destiny.

Pezeshkian also thanked Qatar for its mediating efforts in the release of Palestinian prisoners and noted that during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, the necessity of adopting coherent measures among Islamic countries to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the residents of Gaza was emphasized.

He added that all governments and peoples in the region, based on divine and human values, should make every effort to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and Gaza to enjoy a safe life in their historical land.