Iran’s top commander assures Qatar of support after Israeli attack

According to Iranian military sources, General Mousavi condemned the attack, calling it a “criminal act” and reaffirming Iran’s solidarity with Qatar.

He said the Iranian armed forces “will never hesitate to stand by the Qatari people and government” against threats from Israel, which “fuel instability in the region with the backing of the US and Western powers.”

General Mousavi also referenced an earlier call between Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and Qatar’s Emir, emphasizing that Tehran’s leadership had immediately denounced the attack.

For his part, Al Thani thanked Iran for its support, calling Israel’s actions a “terrorist strike and a violation of all international principles.”

He said the assault was intended to undermine Qatar’s efforts to mediate peace over Gaza.

The Qatari minister proposed further consultations and expressed hope that the upcoming Islamic Conference would produce practical measures in response to Israel’s actions.