Imposing demands through pressure failed US policy: Iranian president

The president made the comments on Saturday night in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, expressing gratitude for his sympathy with the Iranian government and people.

Pezeshkian said that his policy has been focusing on strengthening cooperation with neighboring and Muslim countries in pursuit of regional growth and progress. However, from the very beginning of his presidency, the Zionist regime has sought to disrupt this path and plunge the region into chaos, he added.

The US, despite consistently stating that the Zionist regime would not take any action against the Islamic Republic of Iran without their approval or coordination, is unfortunately supporting the regime’s attacks against Iran, and thinks that it can force its demands on Iran through pressure, President Pezeshkian noted.

The recent crimes by the Zionist regime clearly indicate that it inherently has an aggressive nature and does not value human lives, Pezeshkian said, adding, “I am confident that solidarity and coordination among Islamic countries can bring the Zionist regime to heel and put an end to its aggression, especially against the innocent people of Gaza.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully capable of defending itself and will not hesitate to counter any violation of its territory and the rights of its people,” the president further stated.

The Emir of Qatar, on his part, expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

“Qatar strongly condemns this cowardly act of aggression and believes that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond,” he said.

He also stated that Qatar stands alongside Iran, and supports its doctrine of engagement and dialogue to resolve disputes and establish peace and security.

Qatar, in its diplomatic interactions, will convey Iran’s stance to other countries worldwide, and supports the collective cooperation and pressure necessary to stop the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression, he added.