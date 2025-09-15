Iran reaffirms support for Qatar, Muslim nations amid regional tensions

In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi wrote, “I am in Doha with a clear message from the Iranian People: Iran stands with Qatar and indeed all Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly against the scourge that is terrorizing the region.”

The minister is attending an emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic countries convened in Doha to discuss Israel’s recent airstrike on the Qatari capital.

The attack, aimed at targeting Hamas leaders, struck a building last Tuesday, leaving five people dead.

The attempt to assassinate the group’s leadership failed but sparked widespread international condemnation.

During talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions.

He called for unified measures by the Islamic world to stop the aggression against Muslim nations, halt the genocide in Gaza, and prosecute the leaders of the occupying regime.

The Islamic summit is scheduled to take place on Monday in Doha.