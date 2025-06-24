Iranian Pres. to Emir of Qatar: Iran to stand firm, defend legitimate rights

“This call is meant to express our heartfelt regard for you and the Qatari people,” Pezeshkian said. “Yesterday’s events were merely a reaction to the direct and open participation of the United States in the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iranian territory.”

He emphasized that Iran deeply appreciates Qatar’s consistent support and friendship, especially during difficult times.

Referring to ongoing diplomatic efforts, the President explained that while Iran had been engaged in negotiations, it was attacked mid-dialogue. “No talks under military coercion are acceptable,” he stated.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is not Gaza, Lebanon, or Syria. “The Zionist regime and its backers now realize that Iran will not be shaken by a few strikes. The Iranian people are determined to stand firm and defend their legitimate rights.”

He reiterated Iran’s desire to strengthen ties with Qatar and expressed hope to meet with the Emir in Doha soon to discuss regional cooperation and bilateral relations.