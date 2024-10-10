Iran, Qatar push to end Israeli crimes in West Asia

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who has traveled to Qatar at the head of a diplomatic delegation for consultations on regional developments, met and held discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding relations between Tehran and Doha and addressed topics of mutual concern in regional and international arenas, particularly developments in Lebanon and Palestine. They emphasized the need to stop the warmongering and atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and the comprehensive development of relations with its neighbors as a key priority of the fourteenth government in achieving peace, stability, security, as well as regional development and prosperity.

He described relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar as brotherly and progressive, stressing the importance of implementing previous agreements between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat reviewed the efforts of both countries to stop the war in Gaza and Lebanon and commended Qatar’s constructive role in this regard.

He pointed to the Zionist regime’s warmongering as the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region.

Araghchi urged the use of all regional capacities and resources to immediately halt the war and prevent the ongoing genocide and destruction of infrastructure in Lebanon and Palestine.

The Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, in turn, reaffirmed the close and friendly relations between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the expansion of ties based on the determination of the leaders of both nations.

He also referred to the ongoing consultations between the two sides on regional developments, calling for regional cooperation to stop the war and crimes of the Zionist regime, achieve lasting stability and security in the region, and support the people of Palestine and Lebanon.