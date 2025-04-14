Media WireAmericas

US president says he expects to make a decision on Iran ‘very quickly’

By IFP Media Wire

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he expected to make a decision on Iran very quickly, after both countries announced they held "positive" and "constructive" negotiations in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear program, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision.

He gave no further details.

“We’ll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” the president added.

Axios cited two sources with knowledge of the issue as saying that a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran would take place next Saturday in Rome.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the U.S. president’s 2017-2021 first term. Officials say they took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere.”

On Saturday, Trump told reporters the U.S.-Iran talks were going “okay”, adding, “Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”

