Foreign officials meet with Ayatollah Khamenei after attending late president’s funeral

They included Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifah Al Thani, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Hanyah, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

The foreign officials offered condolences to the leader as well as the Iranian government and people over the tragic incident.

Ayatollah Khamenei told the Qatari emir that the martyrdom of an ideal president like Raisi is a huge loss for Iran but the incident will not force Iran to change course.

In his meeting with Haniyah, the leader said the divine promise that the Zionist regime will be wiped off the map will materialize and that will be the day when the state of Palestine will be formed in the land extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking to the Armenian prime minister, Ayatollah Khamenei called for expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan but warned that this idea has some opponents, which is why both sides need to be wary.

The leader described president Raisi as a “good brother and an efficient official”.