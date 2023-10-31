Iran calls for seizing “last political opportunities” to stop Israel’s war on Gaza

Amirabdollahian highlighted the power of the resistance to stand up and strongly fight against the Zionist regime’s army and the regime’s failure to confront the Palestinian resistance forces.

He said, due to the savage attacks by the Zionists against the oppressed citizens of the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian situation in the territory is deplorable.

He also raised the alarm over the unpredictable consequences of the Zionists’ war crimes which are being perpetrated with the support of the US administration and some European governments.

The top diplomat added the Islamic world should send a strong message to the Zionist regime, and further stated that a common and unified stance by Islamic countries in support of the Palestinian nation has to be materialized in the practical and executive domains so Muslim states can use all their power to end the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide against the oppressed people of Palestine and remove the siege on people in Gaza.

“As a result of the ongoing crimes by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of and the total blockade on Gaza, we are witnessing a gradual increase in reactions as well as the escalation and spread of the scope of conflicts in the region,” he noted.

“It is natural that resistance factions and movements will not remain silent in the face of all these crimes and the United States’ full support for the Zionist regime and they will not wait for advice from anyone ,” Amirabdollahian continued.

“We must use the last political opportunities to stop the war, and in case the situation spirals out of control, no side will be immune to the fallout,” the minister advised.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim said he was pleased with the meeting, adding the consultations between Iran and Qatar are important and would continue within the framework of the interests of both countries and the interests of the regional states and nations, including in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The Emir of Qatar stated the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian citizens in Gaza are unacceptable and intolerable for all the nations of the world.

“The massive anti-Israeli rallies by people in many countries in the world, including in the US, were a sign of global indignation at these crimes,” he stressed.

He added that Qatar would continue its efforts to put an end to the Israeli regime’s ongoing strikes against Gaza to stop the war.