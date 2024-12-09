Int’l artistic event in Iran condemns Israel’s ‘savagery’ against children in Gaza, Lebanon

Titled “We Do Not End”, the event went underway in Tehran on Monday, with senior officials, other personalities and experts in attendance.

The event was held in cooperation with more than a dozen people-based organizations, the national network of non-governmental humanitarian bodies, and Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

Addressing the occasion, Gholam-Hossein Darzi, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Sustained Development and Environmental Department, noted that tens of thousands of people had been killed as a result of the Israeli regime’s 14-month-old genocidal war on Gaza and escalation against Lebanon.

He said that women and children comprised “more than 70 percent” of the fatalities.

Darzi considered the Israeli atrocities that have been taking place in full view of members of the international community to be perfect examples of “genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”

The sheer extent of the casualties and destruction caused by the genocide in Gaza “serves as a clear indicator of a calculated conspiracy aimed at bringing about the destruction of a nation through causing its forced displacement from Palestine,” the official said.

“Besides amounting to an affront to humanity, the volume of savagery serves as complete disregard for [various] values, norms, civilizations, and the foundational principles of the international law, especially the humanitarian international law.”

The official, therefore, urged comprehensive and proactive international endeavor aimed at forcing the regime to completely cease its atrocities, respect humanitarian commitments, and allow global organizations’ access to Gaza towards assessing the extent of the damage that has been caused to the coastal sliver.