Israel kills 103 Palestinians daily in Gaza onslaught: Monitor

The grim figures average 103 deaths and 223 injuries per day—a relentless escalation in violence that shows no sign of slowing.

In a scathing statement, the group accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians, including those sheltering in tents and the rubble of their homes.

“Without any military justification, the Israeli occupation army has committed the crime of targeting homes – or what is left of them – every day, including targeting tents where civilians have sought safety following almost 18 months of genocide. This is a clear component of a systematic Israeli policy that aims to kill Palestinians, ruin their lives, and impose a horrific reality that makes it impossible to survive,” the statement said.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that Israel’s forcible displacement orders now encompass 15 percent of the Gaza Strip, roughly the same size as Manhattan in New York City.

“Families are forced to move – again. Resources are running out, and nowhere is safe,” the UN said.

The UN added that at least 142,000 Palestinians have been displaced since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.