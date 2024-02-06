Iran riled up over ‘small share’ of tickets at AFC semifinal with Qatar

Mahdi Mohammad Nabi, the Iranian national team’s caretaker, said on Tuesday, “According to the regulations of this edition of the AFC Asian Cup competitions, 8 percent of the seats of the stadium have to be allocated to the Iranian Football Federation.”

“Unfortunately, for whatever reason that is not acceptable for us, they have allocated four percent to Iran, which means 1000 people,” he added.

The Iranian football team, popularly known as Team Melli, defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday and has to play against Asian Cup holder and host Qatar.

Also on Saturday, Qatar defeated Uzbekistan on penalties after a 1-1 draw to find a place in the semis.

In the other semifinal match, Australia’s conqueror South Korea will go up against Jordan for a spot in the final.