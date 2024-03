President of the Iranian Football federation said Ms. Mahnaz Zokaii will be the second female referee of the match which is the 103rd one in the history of the two most popular football clubs of Iran, Esteghlal F.C. and Perspolis F.C.

Zokaii, along with Ms. Mahsan Ghorbani, will referee the match from within the VAR room at Azadi Stadium in the Iranian capital.