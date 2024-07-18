Sepahan fined $82,000 by AFC

Additionally, Sepahan was fined $71,000 for throwing 12 objects (including five water bottles and seven rolls of tissue) onto the field or its surroundings, throwing 26 flammable objects, and for incidents of fan altercations.

In the third section of the ruling, Sepahan was penalized $10,000 for failing to fulfill their safety obligations and implement precautionary safety measures.

The total fines amount to $82,000, which must be paid within 30 days of the ruling.

Sepahan faced Al Hilal on February 15, 2024, at Naghshe Jahan Stadium, suffering a 3-1 defeat. Sepahan’s sole goal was scored by Ramin Rezaeian, while Al Hilal’s goals were scored by Mitrovic, Malcom, and Al Hamdan.