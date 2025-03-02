Cristiano Ronaldo to miss match against Iran’s Esteghlal due to injury, says Saudi league

The Portuguese star is among seven key players sidelined for the first leg of the round of 16 clash, set to take place on Monday night at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Al-Nassr faces significant absences, including Ronaldo, Otávio, Aymeric Laporte, and Sultan Al-Ghannam, due to injuries and other issues.

However, Senegalese forward Sadio Mané is expected to play in the high-stakes match.

The return leg will be held in Saudi Arabia a week later. Al-Nassr, preparing for the knockout stage, faces a daunting task to overcome Esteghlal amid the absence of several starters.

Ronaldo’s injury comes as a blow to fans eagerly anticipating his appearance in Tehran.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been instrumental for Al-Nassr since joining the club in 2023.