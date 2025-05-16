Ali Daei congratulates Tractor FC on historic league title, hopes for Asian glory

In a message shared on Instagram, Daei praised the team’s achievement and expressed hope for their future success in continental competitions.

“I congratulate the great and popular Tractor team on this championship,” Daei wrote.

“My congratulations go to the fans, Azarbaijani-speaking community, officials, professional coaching staff, and the players. May this be the beginning of greater victories in Asia. Long live Iran, long live Azarbaijan, long live Tractor.”

Tractor, managed by Dragan Skočić, secured the league title for the 2024-25 season with 68 points – finishing ahead of rivals Sepahan and Persepolis, which each ended the campaign on 60 points.

In the final match of the season, Tractor defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 3-1 away from home, sealing their championship with a celebratory victory.

Ali Daei, a former national team captain and league champion with Saipa in the 2007-08 season, remains a respected voice in Iranian football. His tribute to Tractor’s triumph quickly gained attention among fans, especially those in the Azarbaijani-speaking regions.

The club now sets its sights on representing Iran in the AFC Champions League with aspirations of continental success.