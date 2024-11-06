Popular Iranian football commentator, Ferdowsipour returns after six years

Ferdowsipour reported live on the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan match in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, broadcast on Aparat Sport and Football 360 platform.

The comeback occurred a week after Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi hinted at efforts to ease some restrictions on artists and public figures.

Ferdowsipour’s first heartfelt words upon his official return to football commentary were “Hello to all my dear, patient, and lovely compatriots. You are hearing my voice from Iran. After 2,064 days of separation. I am here to report for you again.”

His return was eagerly anticipated by fans who have missed his distinctive voice and insightful commentary since his abrupt dismissal by the IRIB state television.

Ferdowsipour’s return is seen not only as a nostalgic moment for long-time followers but also as a hopeful sign of more inclusive and open policies toward media figures in Iran.