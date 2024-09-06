SportIFP ExclusiveSelected

Inter rejoices its Iranian striker Taremi ‘bags winner’ against Kyrgyzstan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi scored the sole goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying for Iran against Kyrgyzstan on Thursday evening, which was celebrated by his Italian club Inter Milan, that has recently hired the Iranian forward.

Mehdi Taremi played the full 90 minutes as the captain of Iran, scoring a goal in the 34th minute in the Foolad Shahr Stadium in central Iran.

The Italian club posted a message on its social media account, writing “Inter’s Mehdi bags the winner for his national team.”

Iran has to play its next match on the road to the 2026 World Cup against the United Arab Emirates in Al Ain on Tuesday.

Just days ago, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi unveiled its Champions League squad list for the 2024-25 Champions League, with Taremi included on the list, while Tomas Palacios and Joaquin Correa were left out.

The Iranian striker officially joined the Italian champions in July on a three-year contract after his successful record in the Portuguese club Porto.

