The Iranian National Soccer Team, publically known as Team Melli, had already strolled to a 5-0 victory when the two teams met at Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday.

The match was the third competition in the third week of the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

Iran had earlier defeated Hong Kong and ended with a draw against Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan had also been defeated by Uzbekistan, while ending in a draw in its match with Hong Kong.