World Beach Soccer: Late Brendo goal sends Brazil to final

However, it was Iran to break the deadlock first with Ali Mirshekari netting for the country.

Later, Mohammad Masoumi made it 2-0 with an acrobatic screamer at the start of the second period.

When it came under immense pressure from Brazil, Iran put up an epic defense, with Hamid Behzadpour and Seyed Mirjalili producing several magnificent saves.

Brazil built up pressure gradually and made a stunning comeback with the goals of Alisson.

The equalizer by Alisson was a brilliant bicycle kick. But that was not the end as Brendo’s late goal sent Brazil to the final.