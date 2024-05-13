Iran’s Taremi bids memorable farewell to Porto with 98th minute goal

Thanks to Taremi’s goal, Porto won the match against Boavista 2-1 in the 33rd week of Liga Portugal.

The Iranian striker was on the bench until the 59th when the match was goalless, but his team received a goal only a minute after he stepped into the pitch.

In the 64th minute, Boavista lost one of their players who was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, so the guests had to play with 10 players.

Porto piled pressure on the rivals and managed to tie the match after Joao Pedro’s goal in the 81st minute.

Taremi lost two opportunities to turn the tide in the 88th and 95th minutes.

However, his header was the game changer in the 98th minute.