Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran 6-1 Belarus, comes third

This triumphant performance not only marked a significant win for the team but also secured their third world title, solidifying their dominance on the global beach soccer stage.

The goals were skillfully netted by Amirhossein Akbari, Movahhed Mohammadpour, Mohammad Moradi, Reza Amiri, Mohammad Masouminejad, and Mohammad Ali Mokhtari.

Given their performance during the championships, Iranian beach players have indeed left an indelible mark, conquering the world with their stellar gameplay.

The Iran beach soccer team had managed to beat Argentina and Spain during group and in earlier stages, both of which were formidable contenders for the World Cup title.

However in the semifinals on Saturday, Iran lost 3-2 to Brazil despite showcasing exceptional teamwork and strategic prowess.