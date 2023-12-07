Israel should await “terrible days”: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the Zionist regime’s recent aggression against Palestine.

The foreign ministers denounced the Israeli regime’s crimes against the women and children in Palestine and demanded the international community take an urgent measure to immediately stop the Israeli regime’s war crimes, genocide and clear violations of international laws.

They also stressed on the need to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers voiced support for efforts by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to put an end to the Israeli regime’s strikes against the people in Gaza. They also underlined the UN Security Council resolution on the ongoing events in Gaza and the West Bank as a political solution for the international community.

During the phone call, Amirabdollahian reiterated that the Islamic resistance has firmly retaliated against the Israeli regime’s aggression so far, warning that the regime should await terrible days in case the developments continue in this path.