Iran praises Qatar’s mediatory role in Tehran-related issues

The Iranian minister said the relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields are going ‘very well’, adding Iran’s ‘cordial and brotherly’ ties with Qatar can be further improved by full implementation of the deals struck during the meeting between the heads of state of the two countries.

He stated that the cooperation between the two countries in regional and international issues is “constructive and can boost regional and international peace, stability and security”.

Touching on the Palestinian issue and the tragic developments in Gaza, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinians.

He expressed gratitude to Qatar for its diplomatic and compassionate deeds on the issue, and said continuing and expediting joint efforts by Tehran and Doha to come up with a political solution to stop the Zionist genocide in Palestine, lifting the siege on Gaza, delivering immediate humanitarian aid to the enclave, putting an end to the displacement of Palestinians, pushing for a Palestinian-Palestinian solution for administering Gaza and the West Bank in the post-conflict phase, and reconstruction of the ruins are of utmost significance.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the US approach regarding the Gaza crisis and its claim that it does not want to spread the war in the region are ‘conflicting and contradictory.’

He explained that the military strikes against Yemen and the raids in Iraq and Syria, while they are fully supporting the belligerent Israeli regime, contradict the US government’s claims.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Qatar stated he was pleased with the meeting and expressed his warm greetings to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Sheikh Tamim also expressed his satisfaction with the deep, friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and Qatar.

He added that bilateral ties “have never been so close”, stressing “it shows we have been successful in improving friendly and constructive ties between the two countries.”

The Qatari Emir praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continuous diplomatic efforts in supporting Palestine and pursuing a political solution to stop the war against Gaza.

He also shed light on the latest achievements through Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to establish truce and find a political solution to the crisis in Gaza.

Both sides discussed and exchanged views on continuing joint efforts to support the Palestinian nation, stop the Israeli regime’s attacks against Gaza, send humanitarian aid to the strip and find a Palestinian-Palestinian solution for governing Palestine.

They also stressed that the talks and coordination should continue.