Iran’s president: Israel trying to spread insecurity, instability to other parts of region

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday, Raisi said that having failed to achieve its goals in the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the Israeli regime is currently under international pressure, desperately seeking to spread insecurity to other parts of the region.

“The Iranian nation has proven that such terrorist acts cannot dent their will, national cohesion and resilient spirit,” he emphasized.

Raisi expressed confidence that further communication between Tehran and Doha at different levels will definitely lead to the development of bilateral, regional and international relations and play an effective role in the joint fight against the Israeli regime’s crimes.

For his part, the Qatari emir strongly condemned the cowardly crime of the terrorist attack in Kerman which he said was carried out by those seeking to spread insecurity in Iran.

Al Thani added that Qatar is assured about Iran’s national unity and stands united with the Islamic Republic.

He emphasized that Iran and Qatar must boost cooperation and hold deeper consultations with the regional and Muslim countries to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza.

Two terrorist blasts took place near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said 84 people were killed in the bloody attacks. He added that the incident also left 284 wounded, some in critical condition.

In a statement on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed those who ordered and carried out the twin terrorist attacks in Kerman will definitely face a fitting punishment and a harsh response.