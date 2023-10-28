Saturday, October 28, 2023
Iran, Qatar urge stronger support for Palestinians against Israeli onslaught

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian president has called for further international support for Palestinian people, who are being massacred and displaced by the Israeli regime.

“Today, the Palestinian nation needs, more than ever before, effective support by the whole world, particularly by Islamic countries, in order to stop relentless crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli regime’s war machine” said Ebrahim Raisi in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Raisi touched upon an unprecedented stepping up of Israeli crimes against Palestinians, which has led to a harrowing humanitarian situation in Gaza, with water and electricity being cut off, and deliveries of food and medicines being prevented from getting in.

The Qatari emir, in turn, said the ongoing developments in Gaza bear witness to the Western countries double-standard and scandalous policies, saying the regional states and Muslim countries can, through unity, stop the Israeli war machine.

He highlighted his country’s backing for Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and self-defense, adding the Israeli regime has trampled underfoot all international regulations and humanitarian principles and has no compunction about committing any crimes.

