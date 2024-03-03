Sunday, March 3, 2024
Raisi: Having economic ties with Israel tantamount to supporting regime

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi criticized some Muslim countries for their inaction in the face of the Zionists, saying since the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh, no effective action has been taken to stop the crimes of the Zionists in Gaza, and the economic relations of some regional governments with Israel continue.

On Saturday afternoon, President Raisi met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani , Emir of Qatar, on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Heads of Gas Exporting Countries, which was hosted by Algeria.

In the meeting , Raisi described the level of bilateral relations as good and underlined that the agreements made between the two countries should be implemented as soon as possible.

He said such a move is necessary for further expanding the Tehran-Doha ties.

Raisi also spoke about the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza. While expressing deep regret over some Islamic governments’ inaction and extreme indifference towards the Palestinian issue, Raisi said the Palestinian people are expecting practical and effective steps from the Islamic governments today.

The Iranian president described economic relations with the Zionist regime as being tantamount to financial support for the regime.

He noted that what these governments do will be backfire. This comes as the US and the Zionist regime keep committing crimes and genocide in Gaza and seek to buy time to continue the atrocities.

The Qatari emir for his part said bilateral ties between Tehran and Doha are in the best conditions and that this is a source of pride for the Qatari government.

