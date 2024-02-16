Iran, Kyrgyzstan raise concerns over Western inference in region 

The remarks came after Ali Akbar Ahmadian met his Kyrgyz counterpart Marat Imankulov in Bishkek on Friday on the sidelines of a regional meeting on Afghanistan.

Both sides raised the alarm that ‘certain Western countries’ are financing terrorist groups in Afghanistan and are seeking to step up their activities in Central Asia.

The two top security officials also discussed ways to increase cooperation in various political, security and military areas, especially in the fight against terrorist groups, including Daesh.

Ahmadian left Tehran for Bishkek at the head of a delegation on Thursday to take part in the 6th Summit of Secretaries and Advisors of National Security of regional countries upon an invitation by his Kyrgyz counterpart.