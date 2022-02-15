Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Shamkhani: U.S. breaches biggest threat to any deal in Vienna

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has warned that America's breaches of its promises pose the greatest threat to any agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group in Vienna.

In a twitter post on Tuesday, Shamkhani wrote that genuine removal of sanctions means that Iran will enjoy reliable and sustainable economic benefits.

The top security official pointed out that verification and guarantees are an integral part of a good deal.

Iran and the P4+1 group namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are engaged in intensive negotiations in the Austrian capital trying to find a way to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal and remove unilateral American sanctions against Tehran.

Iran insists that America must remove all sanctions imposed on Tehran after former U.S. president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal in May 2018 in violation of American commitments. It also says Washington must provide guarantees that it will not leave the deal again.

