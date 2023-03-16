Thursday, March 16, 2023
Security chief: Iran’s neighborly diplomacy to bring about powerful region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Shamkhani

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says the neighbors-first policy being pursued by the Tehran administration will result in the creation of a powerful region.

Ahead of departure for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Ali Shamkhani highlighted various political, economic and security commonalities between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

He said during his one-day stay in the UAE, he will discuss the expansion of ties between the two countries.

The top security official said new positive developments will take place in bilateral and multilateral ties between neighbors only if everyone in the region develops the belief that they can achieve lasting stability only through collective efforts to build a strong region.

Shamkhani is accompanied by a delegation of economic and intelligence officials during the trip.

The visit comes nearly a week after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a surprise China-mediated agreement to resume their diplomatic ties.

They agreed to reopen their embassies and exchange envoys within two months.

