Saturday, June 17, 2023
Saudi FM in Tehran for talks after renewal of diplomatic ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials. Farhan is going to deliver Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s message to Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are improving their relations after their normalization deal several months ago. The two countries signed the rapprochement agreement after extensive talks brokered by China.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric in the kingdom. Under their normalization agreement, Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and avoid any move that would undermine it.

Iran has already reopened its Embassy in Riyadh and other diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi side is also making arrangements to do so and its diplomats are in Tehran to this end.

The two sides have agreed to expand their economic relations as well.

