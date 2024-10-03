Iranian President: Saudi Arabia is our brother nation

The Iranian president made the remarks during his two-day visit to Qatar in a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

President Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia across various fields, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration among Islamic countries.

Addressing the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian condemned the aggressive moves by the Israeli regime, describing them as significant challenges for the Islamic world.

He justified Iran’s recent missile operation against Israeli targets as a “legitimate response to continuous Israeli crimes,” following false promises of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pezeshkian stressed that the suffering of people in Gaza and Lebanon should not be ignored, urging Islamic countries to unite against the Israeli aggression.

He warned that failure to do so could lead to further atrocities in other Islamic states.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed ‘warm greetings’ from the kingdom’s Crown Prince and affirmed Riyadh’s commitment to resolving differences and fostering a friendly relationship with Tehran.

He acknowledged the critical and volatile situation in the region and expressed confidence in “Iran’s wisdom and leadership in promoting peace and stability.”