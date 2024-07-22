IFP ExclusiveEconomyFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Official: Joint Iran-Saudi economic commission to be held soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Arabia Flags

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy says Saudi Arabia is keen on boosting economic cooperation with Iran, adding a joint commission will be held within three months.

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of an event dubbed “1020 Day of Jihadi Efforts”, that showcases the foreign policy achievements of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s outgoing administration.

The development comes as Tehran and Riyadh have put behind a period of rocky relations on several issues and are seeking to forge stronger all-encompassing ties.

Safari said Iran has invited Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to visit Iranian economic achievements and discuss investments in several projects.

He further highlighted the North-South corridor, the Caspian port, and Inch Bron railway as the administration’s achievements in transportation.

The deputy foreign minister also said Iran has made progress in its economic ties with BRICS countries, especially Russia.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

