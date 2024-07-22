Official: Joint Iran-Saudi economic commission to be held soon

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of an event dubbed “1020 Day of Jihadi Efforts”, that showcases the foreign policy achievements of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s outgoing administration.

The development comes as Tehran and Riyadh have put behind a period of rocky relations on several issues and are seeking to forge stronger all-encompassing ties.

Safari said Iran has invited Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to visit Iranian economic achievements and discuss investments in several projects.

He further highlighted the North-South corridor, the Caspian port, and Inch Bron railway as the administration’s achievements in transportation.

The deputy foreign minister also said Iran has made progress in its economic ties with BRICS countries, especially Russia.