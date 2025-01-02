Tehran summons Riyadh envoy to protest execution of 6 Iranian nationals

Media WireForeign Policy

Iran has summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Tehran to strongly protest the execution of six Iranian nationals convicted of drug trafficking in the Kingdom.

Following the reports of the execution of six Iranians in Saudi Arabia on drug-trafficking charges, Director General of Consular Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Karimi Shasti, strongly protested the action.

The Iranian diplomat noted that those people had been sentenced to death by the Saudi judicial system several years ago for drug trafficking charges, and during that time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had consistently worked to provide consular services to them and seek a commutation of their sentences.

However, he added, carrying out these executions without prior notification to the embassy is completely unacceptable and violates the principles of international law, including the Convention on Consular Relations, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Karimi Shasti also noted that the Saudi ambassador to Tehran has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where Iran’s strong protest and the inconsistency of this action with the overall judicial cooperation between the two countries were formally conveyed to him. The necessity for an explanation regarding this matter was also stressed.

Also, a legal and consular delegation from the Foreign Ministry is set to travel to Riyadh to further pursue this issue.

