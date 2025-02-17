Saudi Arabia reopens consulate general in Mashhad, northeastern Iran

Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s office in the northeast of the country welcomed the new Saudi consul general in Mashhad, expressing hope that bilateral relations will improve.

Ahmad Masoumifar further described the new Saudi consul general as an experienced diplomat and noted that both countries’ leaders are determined to expand bilateral ties.

Addressing the Saudi diplomat, Masoumifar said, “You have been appointed to an important mission”.

He added that Mashhad is an important city, which is visited by 30 million visitors each year including 5 million foreigners.

Masoumifar also welcomed the establishment of flights between Mashhad and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, voicing hope that direct flights between Mashhad and Jeddah and Medina will also be resumed.

The new Saudi consul general for his part thanked Iranian official for their efforts to help the Saudi diplomatic mission resume its activities in Mashhad.

Mohammed bin Nawar al-Otaibi said he hopes that the brotherly relations between the two countries will expand through bilateral cooperation.

The Saudi side has already reopened its embassy in Tehran. Tehran and Riyadh normalized diplomatic relations in 2023 following mediation by China.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in January 2016 after a protest rally outside the kingdom’s embassay in Tehran. The protesters were angry at the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric by Saudi Arabia back then.