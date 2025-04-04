President Pezeshkian: Iran does not seek war, is at highest level of defensive readiness

In a phone conversation with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared for engagement and dialogue to reduce certain tensions based on mutual interests and respect.

He added that the non-peaceful use of nuclear energy has no place in Iran’s security and defense doctrine, and that Iran’s nuclear activities, as in all previous years, can continue to be fully verified.

President Pezeshkian further noted that if Muslims unite, they can prevent oppression and crimes against Islamic countries, including Palestine and the people of Gaza. By relying on commonalities and strengthening unity and solidarity, Islamic nations can secure peace, security, and progress at the highest level for themselves and the region.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince, in turn, provided an analysis of the regional situation and Islamic countries during the phone call, stressing that cooperation between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other regional countries could significantly contribute to stability and peace.

He affirmed that Saudi Arabia is ready to play a role in helping resolve any tensions and insecurity in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed hope that the continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation would lead to further achievements in stability, security, and prosperity for the region.