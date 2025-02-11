Tehran, Riyadh condemn Netanyahu’s remarks on ‘Palestinian state on Saudi territory’

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks on the phone with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Monday evening as he continued his consultations over regional developments.

Araghchi described the US-Israeli plot to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from Gaza and make them stranded in other countries as being meant to complete the colonial erasure of Palestine.

He called for decisive action by the international community to oppose and confront the conspiracy.

Araghchi referred to the brazen comments of the Zionist regime’s prime minister regarding the formation of a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabian territory and condemned the remarks as a sign of the occupying regime’s unprecedented insolence and as a threat to regional peace and security.

Pointing to his consultations with the foreign ministers of Muslims countries and their support for serious action by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter the joint US-Israeli scheme to eliminate Palestine, he said the international community, especially regional countries and the Muslim world, must take immediate measures to prevent the normalization of genocide and law-breaking by Tel Aviv.

Accordingly, Araghchi added, it is necessary to hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers to address this issue.

The Saudi foreign minister for his part underscored his country’s firm opposition to any plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza to other countries.

Bin Farhan supported Iran’s proposal to hold a meeting of OIC foreign ministers to declare a unified position against this conspiracy.

In this telephone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister also underscored the importance of expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Riyadh and continuing consultations on regional issues, which was welcomed by the Saudi side.