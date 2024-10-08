Iran’s FM to visit Saudi Arabia for talks on regional tensions

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference on the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi said he presses on with consultations with foreigners on the regional developments.

Pointing to his diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza war during the recent visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting and the subsequent trips to Doha, Beirut and Damascus, Araghchi said he is going to proceed with the visits this evening.

The top Iranian diplomat unveiled plans to visit Saudi Arabia and other regional countries.

“We are trying to take measures to stop the (Israeli) crimes.”

Reaffirming Iran’s policy of supporting the resistance forces and its efforts to end the Zionist regime’s atrocities, Araghchi reiterated that Iran does not seek war, nor does it fear it.

Asked about the Israeli regime’s rhetoric of military action against Iran, the foreign minister stressed Tehran is prepared for every scenario and has identified “all necessary targets” in the occupied territories.

“Our policy is to cease clashes and to achieve a ceasefire acceptable to and agreed on by the resistance,” the top diplomat added.