Report: Saudi king sends letter to Iran’s new president, underlines enhanced ties

Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz who was in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials, was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Elkhereiji, and the Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi to deliver the letter on Tuesday.

The letter conveys best wishes on behalf of the Saudi king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Pezeshkian during his term in office.

Part of the letter reads, “We are pleased to send you our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and well-being.”

“The King of Saudi Arabia expresses his wish to continue the development of relations between the two brotherly states and nations and to continue the coordination and talks in order to promote regional and international security and peace,” it added.

Tehran and Riyadh have emerged from a period of rocky relations over several issues, including the Saudi war on Yemen and violent protests outside Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran over the execution of a top Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia.