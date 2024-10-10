Saudi Crown Prince meets Iran foreign minister in Riyadh, discusses regional developments

Araghchi continued his diplomatic consultations in Saudi Arabia, discussing regional developments with bin Salman, who is also the prime minister of the kingdom.

During the meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed profound concern over the escalating crisis and the spread of war in the region.

He underscored the necessity for all regional countries to safeguard stability and security in the region.

Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia over the past year.

Bin Salman underlined that the improvement in bilateral relations has been positive and significant and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s determination to continue the trend in bilateral ties.

Araghchi, in response, reiterated that good neighborliness is a definitive policy of the Iranian administration.

He emphasized that continuing to promote ties with neighboring countries aimed at boosting stability, security, and prosperity in the region, as well as increasing economic cooperation with regional countries, is a serious priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to recent regional developments and his talks in Lebanon and Syria, the Iranian foreign minister called for the cooperation among all regional countries and the utilization of all capacities to immediately halt the Zionist regime’s military attacks and stop further destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

He stated that standing against the Zionist regime’s crimes and immediately stopping the war in the region are essential for achieving lasting stability and security in the region.

During the meeting, both sides also emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.