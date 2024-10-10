FM Araghchi: Iran, Saudi Arabia can bring security, stability to region

In an Arabic post on X social media platform on Thursday, Araghchi wrote: “Geography always keeps us neighbors, and faith always makes us brothers.”

Araghchi expressed his happiness at taking the first steps on a long journey with his Saudi counterpart.

The Iranian foreign minister, on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss regional developments, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Araghchi took to X to write that he had “very important discussions on critical issues of common concern with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

During the meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed deep concern over the escalating crisis and the expansion of war in the region.

He also emphasized the necessity for all countries in the region to safeguard regional stability and security.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia on both bilateral and regional issues.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza stood out in the meeting, with Araghchi noting, “Israeli regime is dragging the whole region into a catastrophe. Insight, wisdom, courage and cooperation are what the region needs to overcome this challenging time.”